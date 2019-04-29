Cutting sugar from tea does not affect fondness for beverage – study

Cutting out sugar in tea does not affect people’s fondness for the drink, research suggests. Health experts found that cutting out sugar in one drastic step, or gradually reducing it over time, were both effective methods for cutting sugar consumption. Once sugar was cut out, people still enjoyed their daily cuppa, suggesting a long-term change in behaviour was possible, researchers said.

The team, from University College London and the University of Leeds, presented their findings, which have been peer-reviewed by conference officials, at the European Congress on Obesity in Glasgow. In their study, they wrote: “Excess sugar intake is a public health problem and sugar in beverages contributes substantially to total intake. “Reducing sugar intake from beverages may therefore help to reduce overall consumption.” They analysed data for 64 men who habitually drank tea sweetened with sugar, who followed a new protocol for one month.

