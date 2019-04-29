Dehydrated Mexican regrets attempt to spy on ex-wife in tunnel - after nearly burying himself alive

It was jealous behaviour which had ended Cesar Arnoldo Gómez Gómez's marriage of 14 years to Griselda Santillán.

But despite receiving a restraining order from his ex-wife, the spurned Mexican sunk to new depths and dug himself into a hole in a bid to prevent her moving on with her life.

The only trouble for Cesar: he couldn't get out of it.

At first Ms Santillán, 58, thought the odd scratching noises she was hearing all week behind her house in Puerto Peñasco were from a cat.

It was only when she and a neighbour went to investigate that she discovered the debris of knives and bottles of water and realised the sounds were cries of help coming from her 50-year-old ex, buried but not dead.

Emergency services in Puerto Peñasco took 45 minutes extracting the earth in the tight residential spot to reach Gómez Gómez in the rubble left after his makeshift tunnel collapsed.

Images shared by local news outlet Comuni-K Sonora on Sunday showed the desperate man underground and covered in dust before being stretchered away to hospital to receive treatment for dehydration.