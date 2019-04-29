Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton dies aged 51

Filmmaker John Singleton, who debuted with the Oscar-nominated Boyz N the Hood and continued making movies that probed the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, has died aged 51.

Singleton’s family said on Monday that he died after being taken off life support, about two weeks after the director suffered a major stroke.

Boyz N The Hood was based on Singleton’s upbringing and shot in his old neighbourhood.

It starred Cuba Gooding Jr as a rebellious teen whose single mother sends him to live with his father in South Central Los Angeles.

Tributes for the 51-year-old have been pouring in.

The Black List - an annual survey of of Hollywood executives' favorite unproduced screenplays - thanked Singleton for the "powerful stories you shared with us", adding he would "be dearly missed".