- ITV Report
-
Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton dies aged 51
Filmmaker John Singleton, who debuted with the Oscar-nominated Boyz N the Hood and continued making movies that probed the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, has died aged 51.
Singleton’s family said on Monday that he died after being taken off life support, about two weeks after the director suffered a major stroke.
Boyz N The Hood was based on Singleton’s upbringing and shot in his old neighbourhood.
It starred Cuba Gooding Jr as a rebellious teen whose single mother sends him to live with his father in South Central Los Angeles.
Tributes for the 51-year-old have been pouring in.
The Black List - an annual survey of of Hollywood executives' favorite unproduced screenplays - thanked Singleton for the "powerful stories you shared with us", adding he would "be dearly missed".
The Oscars - also known as The Academy Awards - called Singleton "an inspiration" and reflected on how he was the youngest ever Best Director Nominee.
Actor Samuel L Jackson paid tribute to his "true friend" who "blazed the trail for many young film makers".
Hollywood star Jamie Foxx posted a tribute on Instagram, saying: "God blessings...
"You changed a culture with your art... and impacted the world with your vision."
Actress Regina King, who appeared in Boyz N The Hood, shared a picture on Instagram of herself with Singleton.
"Rest In Power, my friend," she wrote.
"One of the greatest to ever do it.
"Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton.
"Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John!
"Your spirit will forever shine bright."
Actor, comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele called Singleton a "brave artist and a true inspiration".
Singleton became the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination, and the youngest to do so, and also received a screenplay nomination.
His other films included Poetic Justice, Rosewood and Shaft.