- ITV Report
England cricket Alex Hales withdrawn from World Cup squad following second disciplinary offence
Alex Hales will not play for England at the Cricket World Cup this summer after being withdrawn from the squad due to an off-field incident.
The batsman was originally named in the 15-man squad but it emerged on Friday that he has been sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for a second disciplinary offence.
It is reported that Hales was given a 21-day ban for recreational drug use, following a second failed test.
An ECB statement said: "Alex Hales has been withdrawn from all England squads ahead of the international season."
The news comes just months after Hales was suspended and fined for his part in a Bristol street fight involving international teammate Ben Stokes after a match in September 2017.
Hales will take no part in Friday's Twenty20 fixture against Ireland nor the upcoming series with Pakistan and upcoming World Cup.
Ashley Giles, ECB managing director of England Cricket, said: "We have thought long and hard about this decision.
"We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch.
"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex's career as an England player.
"The ECB and the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association) will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer."
Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been the preferred opening pairing in the last 18 months though Hales, with 2,419 ODI runs at 37.79 and six centuries, was thought of by many as an enviable back-up option.
The ECB will name his replacement "in due course".
Hales, who last year signed a white-ball only deal with Nottinghamshire, missed the start of his county's Royal London One-Day Cup campaign earlier this month.
Nottinghamshire said the 30-year-old had "made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons" but a spokesperson said on Friday he had been suspended for an "off-field incident".
The spokesperson added: "He will be joining the squad in preparation for next week's games and will be available for selection. Whilst the issue is not cricket related, Hales accepted that it was right that he was suspended.
"He is now fully focused on returning to cricket and is committed to working tirelessly for both Nottinghamshire and England throughout the summer."