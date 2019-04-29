England cricket Alex Hales withdrawn from World Cup squad following second disciplinary offence

Alex Hales will not play for England at the Cricket World Cup this summer after being withdrawn from the squad due to an off-field incident.

The batsman was originally named in the 15-man squad but it emerged on Friday that he has been sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for a second disciplinary offence.

It is reported that Hales was given a 21-day ban for recreational drug use, following a second failed test.

An ECB statement said: "Alex Hales has been withdrawn from all England squads ahead of the international season."

The news comes just months after Hales was suspended and fined for his part in a Bristol street fight involving international teammate Ben Stokes after a match in September 2017.

Hales will take no part in Friday's Twenty20 fixture against Ireland nor the upcoming series with Pakistan and upcoming World Cup.