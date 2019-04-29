Escaped horses bring drivers to a standstill on the M4

Motorway drivers captured the moment an escaped horse brought M4 traffic to a standstill.

The horse was one of several who had escaped a nearby field and made their way onto the motorway heading in the wrong direction towards Reading, Berkshire, according to local reports.

Thames Valley Police had to shut both sides of the motorway to ensure the horses were safely recovered on Sunday morning and later thanked those who helped them on social media.

The horses managed to get on to the westbound carriageway just before 6am, between junction 13 for Newbury and junction 14 for Hungerford.