- ITV Report
-
Norwegian fishermen find beluga whale ‘trained by Russian military’
Officials in Norway have launched an investigation after a beluga whale was found wearing a tight harness, prompting speculation the animal may have escaped from a Russian military facility.
The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said “Equipment St Petersburg” was written on the harness strap, which featured a mount for an action camera.
Spokesman Joergen Ree Wiig said fishermen in Arctic Norway reported seeing the tame white cetacean with a tight harness swimming around last week.
On Friday, a fisherman jumped into the water to remove the harness.
Norway’s Aftenposten newspaper reported the Russian military is believed to have trained sea mammals.