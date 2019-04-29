Advertisement

Norwegian fishermen find beluga whale ‘trained by Russian military’

The whale was in Norwegian waters wearing a harness with a mount for an action camera. Credit: Jorgen Ree Wiig/Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries Sea Surveillance Service

Officials in Norway have launched an investigation after a beluga whale was found wearing a tight harness, prompting speculation the animal may have escaped from a Russian military facility.

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said “Equipment St Petersburg” was written on the harness strap, which featured a mount for an action camera.

Spokesman Joergen Ree Wiig said fishermen in Arctic Norway reported seeing the tame white cetacean with a tight harness swimming around last week.

The whale was first spotted in Arctic Norway last week. Credit: Jorgen Ree Wiig/Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries Sea Surveillance Service

On Friday, a fisherman jumped into the water to remove the harness.

Norway’s Aftenposten newspaper reported the Russian military is believed to have trained sea mammals.