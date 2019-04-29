Norwegian fishermen find beluga whale ‘trained by Russian military’

Officials in Norway have launched an investigation after a beluga whale was found wearing a tight harness, prompting speculation the animal may have escaped from a Russian military facility.

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said “Equipment St Petersburg” was written on the harness strap, which featured a mount for an action camera.

Spokesman Joergen Ree Wiig said fishermen in Arctic Norway reported seeing the tame white cetacean with a tight harness swimming around last week.