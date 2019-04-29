Why we probably won't stop spending pennies any time soon

Chancellor Philip Hammond will decide on the future of one pence and two pence coins in the spring statement this week.

There has been a sharp decline in the use of 1p and 2p coins, a change noted in a government consultation paper released last year as part of the Chancellor's spring statement.

Coppers were even called “obsolete” by the Government as the debate on our small change’s future continues a little while longer.

Businesses in Southport lobbied against the plans and if the Chancellor changes his mind, as reported, they would be more than happy.

Justin Prescott, who works in an arcade in the seaside town, said: “2p for us is the fun side of what coming to the seaside is about.

"You can give a kid a pot full of 2ps and it will last an hour.”

Those on the seafront also make use of coppers, with one woman telling ITV News she saves up her pennies over a year and then gives what she collects to charity – normally around £30.

In 2015/16, 500 million one pence and two pence coins were made, but this nearly halved to just 288 million the following year.