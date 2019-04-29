So-called Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears in video for first time in five years

The leader of the so-called Islamic State group has appeared for the first time in five years in a video released by the extremist group’s propaganda arm.

In the clip, he acknowledged defeat in the group’s last stronghold in Syria, but vowed a “long battle” ahead.

The Site Intelligence group said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the video, also discussed the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka which killed over 250 people and for which the group claimed responsibility.

The video released by Al-Furqan on Monday shows al-Baghdadi with a bushy grey and red beard, wearing a black robe with a beige vest and seated on the floor with what appears to be a machine gun propped up next to him.

He is speaking with three men seated opposite him whose faces were covered and blotted out.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo says that the video of al-Baghdadi is "really significant" for so-called Islamic State, as it shows that the most-wanted man in the world has been able to evade capture, something that many supporters will see as confirmation of their "perceived magical status".

Rohit Kachroo continues that the video proves that contrary to reports from Russia that they had killed al-Bahghdadi, and from others that he was in ailing health, the terror group's leader appears in good health and was alive recently - the fact that he refers to recent events such as the fall of the Alergian and Sudanese presidents and the Sri Lanka attacks proving this.

He adds that al-Baghdadi has outlived the caliphate, but while he is alive, so is so-called IS' warped ideology.