Jeremy Hunt sets out vision for UK to be ‘partner of choice’ across Africa

Jeremy Hunt is beginning a week-long trip to Africa with the goal of boosting trade and diplomatic links as the UK seeks post-Brexit allies. In his first trip to Africa as Foreign Secretary, Mr Hunt will seek to increase the UK’s presence in French-speaking parts of the continent where it has previously played a more minor role. With the UK set to leave the European Union, Mr Hunt said he wanted to work “within and alongside” African nations to tackle international threats and forge new opportunities.

The trip takes in five countries – Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kenya. As part of the drive to expand British influence, the UK is funding a new almost £4 million English language programme in French and Portuguese-speaking countries aimed at reaching 7.5 million young people a year. The English Connects programme will be launched by Mr Hunt in Senegal’s capital Dakar. The Foreign Secretary will also announce an agreement between the two governments, committing to strengthening trade and economic co-operation with up to £750 million available from UK Export Finance to support British firms trading with Senegal.

