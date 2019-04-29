New £150m Caledonian Sleeper reaches London more than three hours late

The new £150 million Caledonian Sleeper service arrived in London more than three hours late on its overnight debut.

Signalling problems on the line meant the trains, which were travelling on the Lowlander route between London and Glasgow/Edinburgh, arrived into Euston station on Monday at 10.27am - three and a half hours later than its scheduled arrival time of 7.07am.

Serco apologised to passengers for the delay and said they were "engaging with National Rail" to understand what caused the signalling issues.

Accommodation ranges from new comfort seats to rooms with double beds and en suites – a first in the history of Caledonian Sleeper.

A Caledonian Double room, described as "the most exclusive rooms in rail" cost from £335 for the journey - which should take just over seven hours.

The fleet has been part funded by capital grants from Scottish ministers and from the UK Government.

The new trains will be introduced on the Highlander route between London and Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William in the coming weeks.