Pair arrested after 'photo of body of Emiliano Sala in mortuary' posted online

Emiliano Sala died when the plane he was on crashed into the English Channel. Credit: PA

A man and a woman have been arrested after a photo reportedly showing the body of footballer Emiliano Sala in a mortuary was posted online. The image, circulated extensively on social media, is purported to show the Argentinian striker’s remains at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth after the star’s death in a plane crash It has now emerged at a 48-year-old woman and 62-year-old man, from towns in Wiltshire, were arrested in February on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material, Wiltshire Police said. The force said there was "no evidence to suggest a break-in at the mortuary, and no evidence to suggest that any staff from the mortuary, or indeed any other council employees, are involved in any wrongdoing.”

The wreckage of the plane which crashed in January. Credit: AAIB/PA

The pair were arrested on February 18, but the statement was released on Monday in response to a story in the Sunday Mirror. A file of evidence has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to decide if it will bring criminal charges, said Detective Inspector Gemma Vinton. Det Insp Vinton added: “My thoughts remain with Emiliano’s family for the pain they have endured throughout the last three months, and who should not have to go through the additional anguish of knowing such distressing images have circulated on the internet.” Linda Barker, head of bereavement services at Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, said: “We have been working with Wiltshire and Dorset Police to ascertain how images from Holly Tree Lodge mortuary were obtained. “Maintaining the private and respectful environment of the mortuary remains an absolute priority.” The female suspect, from Corsham, was also arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications and is on conditional bail. The male suspect, from Calne, was released under investigation.

While Emiliano Sala's body has been found, that of pilot David Ibbotson has not. Credit: PA