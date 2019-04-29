Police question dozens in prostitution crackdown

Gardaí have questioned 36 people over the weekend about the purchase of sex.

It was made a criminal offence in 2017.

Operations were carried out in Dublin, Wexford, Louth and Kildare.

A Garda statement said: “This operation reinforces An Garda Siochana’s commitment to target the demand for prostitution and to protect vulnerable persons, including victims of human trafficking involved in prostitution.”

Kate McGrew, director of Sex Workers Alliance Ireland, said more women had been prosecuted for “so-called” brothel keeping, what she termed working together in safety.

She added: “Sex workers are now forced to work in isolation, which puts them at further risk of violence and exploitation.”