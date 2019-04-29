SDLP calls on voters to reclaim right to a government

Voters in Northern Ireland should send a message to politicians who have failed to restore powersharing at Stormont, the SDLP leader has said.

Colum Eastwood urged voters to reclaim their government by turning their backs on the politicians who have done the same to the people of Northern Ireland.

Mr Eastwood made the comments ahead of canvassing in support of local SDLP candidates on Monday where he will be joined by Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin.

Both leaders said local and European elections present an opportunity to support candidates who are willing to work for everyone.