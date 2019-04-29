Sri Lanka bans face coverings after bomb attacks and warns of terror threat from jihadis dressed in military uniform

Sri Lanka's government has banned face coverings that conceal people's identities in the wake of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The emergency law prevents Muslim women from veiling their faces.

Police hope the ban will help them in their hunt for the rest of the terror network behind the bombings and while some Muslims support the move, others have viewed it as a violation.

The decision came after the Cabinet had proposed laws on face veils at a recent meeting.

It had deferred the matter until talks with Islamic clerics could be held, on the advice of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The decision comes as an alert has been issued about extremists disguised in military uniforms.

Speaking from Sri Lanka, ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward told how security remains on high alert across the island.

She told how soldiers are patrolling the streets, and armed police are guarding locations where there is still the potential of more attacks.