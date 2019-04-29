Students use cutting-edge technology to conserve 700-year-old artwork

The past and the present will combine at Longthorpe Tower in Peterborough from Monday, when cutting-edge technology will be used to help ensure 700-year-old artworks are fit for 21st century eyes.

Rare and culturally significant paintings adorning the walls of the historic building will become the focus of a 12-week partnership between English Heritage and the Courtauld Institute of Art.

Students will conduct a hi-tech examination of the paintings in preparation for conservation, and look for hidden aspects not visible to the naked eye.