Thousands forced to flee homes in Montreal after flooding causes dike to burst

A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Canada in the wake of severe flooding in the region that has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Residents in parts of Quebec and Ontario, including Canada's second largest city Montreal, have scrambled to protect their homes and rescue trapped pets from the rising spring flood waters.

According to local media, more than 9,500 people had been evacuated across the province.

More than 6,400 homes have been flooded and another 3,508 have been cut off from their communities by flood waters.

In one Montreal suburb, over 1,500 were told to flee their homes on Sunday after the Lake of Two Mountains broke through a natural dike northwest of the city.

Premier Francois Legault, who visited the scene, announced the government would be giving one million dollars to the Red Cross to help the evacuees.

The mayor, who had to evacuate her own home, said the water level could continue to rise for another day or two.