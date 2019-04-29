- ITV Report
-
Thousands forced to flee homes in Montreal after flooding causes dike to burst
A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Canada in the wake of severe flooding in the region that has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.
Residents in parts of Quebec and Ontario, including Canada's second largest city Montreal, have scrambled to protect their homes and rescue trapped pets from the rising spring flood waters.
According to local media, more than 9,500 people had been evacuated across the province.
More than 6,400 homes have been flooded and another 3,508 have been cut off from their communities by flood waters.
In one Montreal suburb, over 1,500 were told to flee their homes on Sunday after the Lake of Two Mountains broke through a natural dike northwest of the city.
Premier Francois Legault, who visited the scene, announced the government would be giving one million dollars to the Red Cross to help the evacuees.
The mayor, who had to evacuate her own home, said the water level could continue to rise for another day or two.
Hundreds of soldiers have been called in to help with sandbagging and relief efforts as some residents vowed to stay with their property for as long as possible despite the rising water.
In Pontiac, Quebec, just west of Ottawa, a 72-year-old woman was killed when she drove her car off an embankment created by a washed-out road.
Water levels in the Ottawa River reached close to the record level hit in 2017 during what was believed to be once in a century flooding.
Canada Public Safety Minister, Ralph Goodale, said "It's a very serious environmental, economic and public safety issue and we all have to treat it with the gravity it deserves."
Doug Ford, Ontario Premier said the devastation in the region "rips your heart out" as some officials blamed climate change for the disaster.
Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister said his thoughts were with "those who are working hard right now to save their homes to save their neighbours homes."
He said: "As you know over the past four years Canada has invested historic amounts in green and climate resilient infrastructure. But there is always much more to do.
"And as we have conversations around how we build back how we build back better and where we build back, indeed the federal government will be a partner to the provinces and to the municipalities."