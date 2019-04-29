- ITV Report
Eight memorable picture moments to mark William and Kate's wedding anniversary
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.
Kensington Palace thanked royal fans on Monday for their well wishes as they tweeted throwback photos of William and Kate on their big day on April 29, 2011.
Here are eight memorable picture moments from the royal couple during their marriage:
1. The iconic kiss witnessed by millions around the world on their wedding day
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dated for more than eight years before finally marrying in the grand surrounds of Westminster Abbey in central London in front of 1,900 guests, watched by a global television audience of millions.
2. The birth of Prince George at Lido Wing
The pair, who now have three children - Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis - were flatmates after meeting at St Andrews university in Fife, Scotland.
3. The walkabouts and royal visits you might not remember from the Cambridges
4. When Prince George greeted the former US president in his nightgown
5. When William and Kate went on an overseas tour to New Zealand
Eighth wedding anniversaries are traditionally marked with gifts of bronze.
In the past year, second in line to the throne William and Kate have split their Kensington Palace household from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to live in Windsor, and set up their own office in Buckingham Palace.
6. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on an overseas tour in Canada
7. William and Kate's overseas tour to Australia
8. William and Kate at Harry and Meghan's wedding