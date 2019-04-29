Eight memorable picture moments to mark William and Kate's wedding anniversary

The Cambridges married on April 29, 2011 in Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary. Kensington Palace thanked royal fans on Monday for their well wishes as they tweeted throwback photos of William and Kate on their big day on April 29, 2011. Here are eight memorable picture moments from the royal couple during their marriage:

1. The iconic kiss witnessed by millions around the world on their wedding day

The couple kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony Credit: Chris Ison/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dated for more than eight years before finally marrying in the grand surrounds of Westminster Abbey in central London in front of 1,900 guests, watched by a global television audience of millions.

Prince William and Kate Middleton during their wedding, with her father Michael Middleton at Westminster Abbey, London. Credit: PA

2. The birth of Prince George at Lido Wing

The Duchess of Cambridge holding Prince George of Cambridge as she leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

The pair, who now have three children - Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis - were flatmates after meeting at St Andrews university in Fife, Scotland.

3. The walkabouts and royal visits you might not remember from the Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try some whisky during a tour of The Famous Grouse Distillery in Crieff, Scotland. Credit: PA

Prince William and Kate Middleton drive a wooden fence post into the ground during a visit to Greenmount Agriculture College in Co. Antrim on their first visit to Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

4. When Prince George greeted the former US president in his nightgown

Prince George welcomed Barack Obama to the UK in his nightgown in 2016. Credit: PA

Barack Obama and the Duke of Cambridge while the Duchess of Cambridge plays with Prince George. Credit: PA

5. When William and Kate went on an overseas tour to New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travel on the Shotover Jet along the Shotover River in Queenstown during the seventh day of their official tour to New Zealand. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch a Rippa Rugby tournament at the Forsyth Barr stadium in Dunedin during the seventh day of their official tour to New Zealand. Credit: PA

Eighth wedding anniversaries are traditionally marked with gifts of bronze. In the past year, second in line to the throne William and Kate have split their Kensington Palace household from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to live in Windsor, and set up their own office in Buckingham Palace.

6. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on an overseas tour in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at City Hall in Quebec where they attended a Freedom of the City Ceremony Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave after watching the beginning of the Calgary Stampede parade in western Canada in 2011. Credit: PA

7. William and Kate's overseas tour to Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge as he chews a sticker during a visit to at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch an animal display at Taronga Zoo in Sydney during their Australia tour. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge reacts to a fly on her face as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are presented with a spear during a visit to the National Indigenous Training Academy in Uluru during their official tour to New Zealand and Australia. Credit: PA

8. William and Kate at Harry and Meghan's wedding