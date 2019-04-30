'They've all got blood on their hands', says victim infected with hepatitis C as inquiry opens into NHS blood scandal

The blood scandal saw thousands of people given infected transfusions by the NHS. Credit: ITV News

An inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal which saw thousands patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C will be "frightened of no-one", its chair said. Former High Court judge Sir Brian Langstaff thanked victims for their bravery, saying he has read many of the witness statements already, describing them as “harrowing” and “incredibly moving”. He promised to put people at the heart of the probe into the infected blood scandal - a treatment disaster which has been labelled the worst in the history of the NHS. Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C via contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. Victim Jackie Britton, who was infected nearly 30 years ago but was only diagnosed in 2011, told ITV News successive governments "have blood on their hands".

She said: "For me personally, it's finding the people out there, like me, an ordinary mother that all of a sudden, your health gets worse, you go to the doctors and you get this bombshell of 'a blood transfusion you had nearly 30 years ago is killing you'." She added: "It's been decades, so it's no one political party. "To my mind, every party in power, they've had the opportunity to address these issues and they've all kicked it to the back grass, so they've all got blood on their hands." Ms Britton was given a transfusion following the birth of her first child in 1983 - the blood carried the Hepatitis C virus. The Infected Blood Inquiry will hear evidence at Fleetbank House, in central London, on Tuesday. Two previous inquiries have been branded a whitewash by campaigners. This inquiry will not only look at the decision to import blood, some of which came from American prisons, but at a potential cover-up at the highest level. Inquiry chair Sir Brian thanked those who volunteered statements and told the packed hearing room: “I have already read a large number more than once, some a number of times.

“Some are harrowing; some incredibly moving; some chillingly factual. All are valuable. There are more to come. “For many, making a statement has been, and for some it yet will be, an act of bravery, which I would like to acknowledge publicly here and now; it may have stirred up, and may yet stir up, distressing memories. “I understand some simply cannot bring themselves to make a statement because it is too much.” Sir Brian described Tuesday as a “significant” day for the inquiry and added: “At the preliminary hearings I set out the principles that were to guide this inquiry. “They were, first and foremost, putting people at its heart, UK-wide; being as quick as reasonable thoroughness permits; paying proper respect to a person’s right to be heard; being as open and transparent as it is legally possible to be; being independent of Government, and frightened of no-one in the conclusions it draws."

Ms Britton was given an infected blood transfusion after childbirth. Credit: ITV News