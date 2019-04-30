Car manufacturing down 14% in March, figures show

Car production has fallen for the 10th month in a row amid warnings that Brexit is undermining Britain’s reputation as stable for business.

Around 126,000 cars were built in March, down by 14% on the same month last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Manufacturing for the home market dropped by 18%, and by 13% for overseas customers, driven by soft demand in Asia and Europe.

The latest independent production forecast said that if there is a favourable Brexit deal and transition period maintaining the status quo, UK car production could be 1.36 million units in 2019, down from 1.52 million in 2018, before rising to 1.42 million by 2021, said the SMMT.