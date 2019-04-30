- ITV Report
-
Care homes group Four Seasons calls in administrators
Care homes giant Four Seasons has collapsed into administration, raising fears for thousands of elderly residents.
The company has appointed corporate undertakers at Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to carry out the process following an aborted sale attempt.
Four Seasons houses 22,000 elderly residents across 322 homes, although the firm insists that operations will be unaffected by the move.
“The operating companies under which the care home and hospital operations sit are not in administration and continue to be run as normal by the existing leadership teams,” Four Seasons said.
The collapse is the biggest care homes failure since Southern Cross went bust in 2011.
Late last year, US hedge fund H2 Capital Partners, which effectively controls Four Seasons, ordered a sale of the crisis-hit company, which is struggling under a £525 million debt mountain. The bulk of the debt is held by H2, which is run by Spencer Haber.
Only weeks ago, Four Seasons insisted that it had “sufficient operating liquidity” to be able to complete the sale process.
- Who are Four Seasons?
Four Seasons Health Care is one of the UK’s largest independent health care providers with 322 Care Homes across the UK caring for more than 22,000 people.
The homes employ 20,000 staff.
- What does the news mean for residents?
The company said the news would not trigger any unplanned closures and there is sufficient funding to ensure all of the homes will continue to operate as normal during the sale process.
In a video statement on the Four Season website, Dr Claire Royston, group medical director of Four Seasons, attempted to reassure residents and their families.
She said: "You may have heard news about a sale process for the Group and administration of holding companies. This doesn’t change anything for our residents, their families or our colleagues. It will not change how we provide our care or run our homes."
Dr Royston said the staff would not be affected and that "nothing changes in how our care homes are run, or the support provided from our regional and central colleagues."
- What happens next?
A&M will now attempt to sell the group out of administration.
The Group said in a statement: "The aim of the independent sales process is to achieve the highest or best offer for the Group for the benefit of all stakeholders, to ensure continuity of care and to maximise value for creditors."
Richard Fleming, of A&M, said: “We are committed to ensuring the group delivers continuity of care as we work to undertake the independent sales process.
“The group has continued to improve its quality ratings across their portfolio of homes and hospitals.
“The group’s operations are fundamentally strong and a successful sales process will enhance those operations’ ability to thrive.”
- Why has this happened?
But the failure of Four Seasons caps a sorry saga for the group, which had been owned by Guy Hands’ private equity vehicle Terra Firma.
Terra Firma bought Four Seasons for £825 million in 2012 and has been forced to stomach a £450 million writedown on its investment.
There have been acute worries over Four Seasons’ financial performance and debt pile for several years.
It has been stung by a cut in local authority fees, rising costs and the introduction of the national living wage, and the group has continuously warned over its long-term stability.