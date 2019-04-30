Care homes group Four Seasons calls in administrators

Care homes giant Four Seasons has collapsed into administration, raising fears for thousands of elderly residents.

The company has appointed corporate undertakers at Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to carry out the process following an aborted sale attempt.

Four Seasons houses 22,000 elderly residents across 322 homes, although the firm insists that operations will be unaffected by the move.

“The operating companies under which the care home and hospital operations sit are not in administration and continue to be run as normal by the existing leadership teams,” Four Seasons said.

The collapse is the biggest care homes failure since Southern Cross went bust in 2011.

Late last year, US hedge fund H2 Capital Partners, which effectively controls Four Seasons, ordered a sale of the crisis-hit company, which is struggling under a £525 million debt mountain. The bulk of the debt is held by H2, which is run by Spencer Haber.

Only weeks ago, Four Seasons insisted that it had “sufficient operating liquidity” to be able to complete the sale process.