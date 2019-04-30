Corbyn under pressure to commit Labour to confirmatory Brexit deal referendum

Jeremy Corbyn will face pressure to commit Labour to a confirmatory referendum on any Brexit deal when his party’s governing body meet later to agree its European election manifesto. The ruling National Executive Committee is to gather on Tuesday for a crunch meeting to finalise the party’s position on Brexit for next month’s polls. It comes as cross-party talks aiming to break the impasse continue, with the de facto deputy prime minister David Lidington describing discussions on Monday as “positive” and “productive”. And the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he hoped to see results this week from the talks, and reiterated a call to “fix Brexit quickly”.

Michel Barnier said he hoped to see results this week from the cross-party talks Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Meanwhile Change UK – the Independent Group – will hold the first of its “People’s Vote Remain” rallies in London calling for a second referendum. Ahead of the NEC meeting, Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson wrote to Mr Corbyn and all NEC members urging them to ensure that a confirmatory ballot is in the manifesto. Mr Wilson told the Press Association that a referendum was backed by the majority of Labour MPs, MEPs, members and supporters and had featured in the policy approved by conference last autumn. Labour MPs had twice been whipped in the Commons to support a motion tabled by the pair to require any Brexit deal to be subject to a public vote, he said.

EU elections: opinion polls rolling seven-day average Credit: PA Graphics