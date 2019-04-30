Dad hits out at trolls for abusing his teenage Down syndrome daughter filmed dancing at Spurs

Neil Markham and his daughter, Ella. Credit: Neil Markham/Twitter

Proud dad Neil Markham has hit out at trolls who have targeted his young daughter after he filmed her dancing with delight at her first trip to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Ella, who has Down syndrome, was so excited about seeing Spurs she seemingly did not care her team lost for the first time in their new stadium, going down 1-0 to West Ham United. But, after Mr Markham posted the clip on Twitter, it did not take long for the trolls to rear their heads and hurl hurtful and outrageous abuse toward him and his 16-year-old daughter.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He received dozens of cruel responses, many using offensive words to describe his daughter. Mr Markham responded by daring the keyboard abusers to contact him direct - if they had the guts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: "What is wrong with people?? This girl would wish you nothing but happiness. "Why do you need to be like this? Contact me directly rather than hiding."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Daring to confront the trolls appeared to have an impact as many others joined in the condemnation of the abusers. Many of the trolls deleted their posts - and some deleted their Twitter accounts altogether.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Former Spurs midfielder Micky Hazard, who played for the north London club in the 1980s, tweeted: "Hey Neil your daughter is a beautiful young Lady and that is such a beautiful photo of you both. "Sometimes people are cruel because they don’t see the beauty but the vast majority do." He said he would be pleased to meet Ella and her dad at an upcoming Legends game.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.