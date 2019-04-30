Death threats sent to Chris Packham in row over bird shooting licences

Chris Packham said he has received death threats in row over the shooting of ‘pest’ birds Credit: PA

TV wildlife expert Chris Packham said he has been sent death threats after backing a legal challenge which resulted in restrictions on shooting “pest” birds. The BBC Springwatch presenter said he had received “threats of a very serious nature” against him and his family. Packham was part of an action which resulted in Natural England revoking three general licences which allowed the shooting of 16 species of bird, including crows, magpies, Canada geese and feral and wood pigeons.

He told Good Morning Britain: “The police have spent quite a considerable amount of time at my house over the last few days. “We’ve had packages sent containing human excrement. Last night, I can’t speak too much about what happened last night because I haven’t been in touch with the police yet.” Asked if there was another threat, he said there was a “much more serious thing”, adding that he had received “death threats of a very serious nature” against him and his family. The issue was catapulted to national attention after the bodies of two dead crows were hung from Packham’s gate two days after Natural England’s decision. The British Association of Shooting and Conservation (BASC), condemned the attack on the presenter’s home but said the new licensing rules are causing havoc at one of the busiest times of the farming calendar.

Dead crows were hung outside Chris Packham's home. Credit: Chris Packham

Packham said it is not just his family being targeted, but also businesses he works with. “I’m very resistant to this sort of thing,” he said, but added: “What worries me is that the charities that I’m affiliated with, the small businesses that I work for, these people aren’t set up to take this sort of abuse, and yet they’ve had to close their websites, their TripAdvisor accounts have had to be shut down, because they’ve been bombarded by these bullies who want to take aim at me. “My message is clear. Please, take aim at me, but leave all of the charities, all of the other businesses that I work with, leave them out of it. They’re not necessarily sharing my views. “They’re not a fair target.”

Chris Packham told campaigners to stop targeting the businesses and charities he is affiliated with. Credit: PA