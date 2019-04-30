Heart transplant recipient and donor’s family meet by chance at baseball game

The family of a man who donated his organs after passing away met one of the recipients in an emotional chance encounter at a baseball game.

Donovan Bulger died in 2016, and his organs reportedly saved the lives of multiple people, including John Sueme.

Mr Sueme had received Mr Bulger’s heart later that year, and while he and Mr Bulger’s family had communicated via letters, they were not allowed to identify themselves.

However, the two chanced upon one another at Transplant Awareness Day at a Major League Baseball game in St Louis, Missouri.

According to Savannah Chavez Roesch, Mr Bulger’s sister, it was Mr Sueme’s daughter who recognised the picture of Mr Bulger on their shirts.