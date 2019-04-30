'I couldn't wish for a better present': 84-year-old royal fan who's hoping to share his birthday with baby Sussex

A royal fan, who's celebrating his 84th birthday, hopes he will receive the ultimate present - that the Sussexes' baby will be born on Tuesday.

Dressed head-to-toe in the union flag, Terry Hutt, said he wanted "a royal baby" for his birthday, before adding: "I couldn't wish for a better present".

He told ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship he is "disappointed" the royal baby will not be announced on the steps to the Lido Wing like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children were.

The 84-year-old, from Western-super-Mare, has even written a new baby boy and girl card to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.