Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Labour's Jess Phillips says party will get a 'drubbing' at European elections if they don't offer second referendum

  • Watch the Acting Prime Minister podcast above
  • Or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Labour's Jess Phillips predicts the party will get a "drubbing" if the party doesn't offer a second referendum in their European elections manifesto.

The MP spoke to ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand on the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister as Labour's National Executive Committee meets on Tuesday to finalise the party's position on Brexit for the elections in May.

Asked what will happen if Labour goes into European elections without a clear promise on a second referendum, Ms Phillips said: "I think people who voted remain and voted Labour will not vote Labour again."

I do think we'll get a drubbing in the European elections. All the main parties are going to get a drubbing in the European elections. Nobody will have picked to have European [elections].

It's going to be really, really difficult and nobody would have picked to have them in these circumstances - unless we have a clear message for people.

The Labour Party still has the credibility of the brand and people still think it's not a wasted vote. People are very shrewd, the electorate is very shrewd. It doesn't like to waste its vote...if Labour have got a Remain message, I think they could vote Labour.

– Jess Phillips
Jess Phillips spoke to ITV News Political Correspondent about what she'd say to Donald Trump and why she'd sack John McDonnell from the shadow cabinet

The MP for Birmingham Yardley, who was elected in 2015, talks to Paul Brand about why she would sack John McDonnell from her shadow cabinet, and what she'd tell Donald Trump in a prime ministerial phone call.

She also shares how she deals with online abuse and death threats - and why her first bill as PM would be to give new fathers nine months' paternity leave so they get the same as new mothers.

Catch up with past episodes of Acting Prime Minister:

Like what you hear? Subscribe here: