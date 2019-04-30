Labour's Jess Phillips says party will get a 'drubbing' at European elections if they don't offer second referendum

- ITV Report
Labour's Jess Phillips predicts the party will get a "drubbing" if the party doesn't offer a second referendum in their European elections manifesto.
The MP spoke to ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand on the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister as Labour's National Executive Committee meets on Tuesday to finalise the party's position on Brexit for the elections in May.
Asked what will happen if Labour goes into European elections without a clear promise on a second referendum, Ms Phillips said: "I think people who voted remain and voted Labour will not vote Labour again."
The MP for Birmingham Yardley, who was elected in 2015, talks to Paul Brand about why she would sack John McDonnell from her shadow cabinet, and what she'd tell Donald Trump in a prime ministerial phone call.
She also shares how she deals with online abuse and death threats - and why her first bill as PM would be to give new fathers nine months' paternity leave so they get the same as new mothers.
