Labour’s ruling body meets amid pressure for second Brexit referendum pledge

Jeremy Corbyn is coming under pressure to shift Labour’s stance on a second Brexit referendum, as the party’s ruling body met to finalise its manifesto for next month’s European elections. Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the National Executive Committee, large numbers of Labour MPs and candidates and leaders of major unions called for the party to back a referendum on any Brexit deal. But senior figures within the party are resisting such a move, insisting Labour should stick to promising a public vote to avoid a “damaging Tory Brexit” or crashing out without a deal. Arriving for the NEC meeting at the party’s HQ in London, figures on both sides of the argument played down expectations of fireworks.

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson arrives for the meeting to confirm the party's Brexit stance. Credit: PA

Deputy party leader Tom Watson headed into the meeting telling ITV News the shadow cabinet weren’t allowed to see the draft wording of the manifesto on Tuesday morning. He added the party have to show leadership and back a second referendum.” He said: "On the ground people are telling on the doorstep it's not whether they are remain or Brexit, they just want this dealt with, they want it ended. "Essentially what they are saying is this has been a Parliamentary failure and so like them I've come to the conclusion that we need to ask the people to decide on the deal. "It seems obvious to me that [European election] candidates are telling us they want a confirmatory ballot on any deal that Parliament can decide and I'm sure we'll have that discussion in the meeting today." Labour's Jess Phillips has predicted Labour will be on the end of a "drubbing" in the European elections if the party doesn't offer a second referendum.

Michel Barnier said he hoped to see results this week from the cross-party talks Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Corbyn did not speak to waiting reporters as he arrived by a side entrance. The meeting comes as cross-party talks aiming to break the impasse continue, with the de facto deputy prime minister David Lidington describing discussions on Monday as “positive” and “productive”. However, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said questions remained as to whether Labour was “serious about delivering Brexit”. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he hoped to see results this week from the talks and reiterated a call to “fix Brexit quickly”. Ahead of the NEC meeting, Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson wrote to Mr Corbyn and all NEC members urging them to ensure that a confirmatory ballot is in the manifesto. Mr Wilson told the Press Association that a referendum was backed by the majority of Labour MPs, MEPs, members and supporters and had featured in the policy approved by conference last autumn. Labour MPs had twice been whipped in the Commons to support a motion tabled by the pair to require any Brexit deal to be subject to a public vote, he said. “Three years on, we know more about what Brexit means and people should be allowed to compare what the deal is with what they were promised and decide whether they want to go ahead,” said Mr Wilson.

The opinion polls show Labour near the top. Credit: PA Graphics

“If we don’t do it, the coming years will be divisive because people will be turning round and saying ‘Hang on, I didn’t vote for this’.” Some 115 MPs and MEPs signed a letter to NEC members organised by the Love Socialism, Hate Brexit group urging them to explicitly back a referendum in the manifesto. Mr Watson used his Twitter account to urge followers to lobby NEC members to back a public vote. An additional 12 Labour candidates in the European elections added their names overnight to a pledge to campaign for a referendum and then back efforts to remain in the EU, bringing the total to 34 out of 70. Meanwhile, some of Labour’s biggest union backers are also throwing their weight behind a referendum pledge.

Jeremy Corbyn is being urged to commit Labour to a confirmatory referendum. Credit: PA