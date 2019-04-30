Local elections will be crucial test for Tories and Labour after bruising Brexit battles

Voters go to the polls across England and Northern Ireland this Thursday in what will be a crucial test for the main parties, after some bruising Brexit battles. Local elections are taking place in 248 councils in England, and 11 local authority areas in Northern Ireland in the first test for Labour and the Conservatives since the 2017 general election. In England the Conservatives are defending almost 5,000 seats, and Labour more than 2,000. Northern Ireland will elect 462 councillors. Prime Minister Theresa May is braced for a bruising set of results, with one respected analyst predicting that more than 800 Tory councillors will lose their seats. For some areas it is the first local elections for four or five years.

Broxtowe swung to the Conservatives in 2015 but they expect to lose seats in Thursday's election. Credit: ITV News

Broxtowe near Nottingham swung to the Conservatives in 2015 and it is the type of seat Labour needs to win, if it is to make significant gains. The voters ITV News spoke to at the Attenborough Nature Reserve on Tuesday said they would be opting for Labour - some more enthusiastically than others. One voter told ITV News she had thought twice about voting Labour because of the "Brexit issue". "I'll would never vote Conservative. I was wondering whether to vote Labour because of the Brexit issue and them not coming out for a public vote," she said. Another told ITV News that she was "going to stick with Labour" having always voted for them. It was a slightly different story around the corner at Lasershape Ltd where the Tories had some support.

The Tories had support at Lasershape. Credit: ITV News