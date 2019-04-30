Man pleads not guilty to Grenfell bonfire video charges

Paul Bussetti arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Credit: PA

A man accused of filming a burning model of Grenfell Tower that provoked outrage when it was shared online has pleaded not guilty to two charges. Paul Bussetti, 46, from South Norwood, south-east London, denied sending a “grossly offensive” video on WhatsApp and causing footage of a “menacing character” to be uploaded on YouTube. Bussetti, who was wearing a dark grey suit, contested both counts under the Communications Act 2003 when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Paul Bussetti denies sending a 'grossly offensive' video. Credit: .

Bussetti denied one charge of sending the video on a WhatsApp group on November 3 and a second that alleged he “caused to be sent” the footage on YouTube. The video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burnt at a bonfire party in south-east London prompted fierce criticism when it was posted online last year.

The image appeared online last November. Credit: PA