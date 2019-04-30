- ITV Report
Mariam Moustafa death: Father vents his fury at 'unfair' affray conviction for girls who attacked his daughter
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster
The father of a student who died after she was attacked by six teenage girls has vented his anger that they have only been convicted of affray.
Mohamed Moustafa told ITV News it was ''unfair'' they had not been charged with a more serious offence for the assault on his 18-year-old daughter Mariam.
Mr Moustafa believes Mariam, who had been waiting for a bus in Nottingham city centre last February, would still be alive today if she had not been targeted.
Mariam suffered a stroke hours after the attack, was left in a coma and died the following month.
Mr Moustafa told ITV News: ''It's not fair at all that's why I get upset about what happened.
''For me it's not just affray.
"It was something more - what I don't know, but it was not affray.
''I lost my daughter because these girls attacked my daughter.''
Mr Moustafa also expressed his frustration that he was not informed about a court hearing in which three of his daughter’s attackers admitted their part in the assault.
Mariah Fraser, 19, Britania Hunter, 18, and a 16-year-old girl, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on April 16, but Mr Moustafa was unaware of this.
''I don't know why they didn't call me about what happened," he said.
"Sorry, that's not fair.''
The CPS said it had worked closely with the police to make sure Mr Mustafa has been kept updated throughout the court process ''and are deeply sorry this didn't happen on this occasion".
Mr Moustafa said he was still waiting for his explanation and apology.
Mariam, an engineering student, was reportedly punched and dragged by the group of girls as she waited for a bus in Nottingham city centre.
The girls followed her on board and continued the attack until she lost consciousness, her family said.
Mariam was initially treated and discharged from The Queen's Medical Centre, but was rushed to Nottingham City Hospital the next day, where she died after 12 days in a coma.
The incident sparked outrage in Egypt, where the prosecutor-general was said to have requested information about the British investigation into her death.
Three other teenagers admitted affray at Nottingham Youth Court last year.
All six will be sentenced at a later date.