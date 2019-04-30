Mariam Moustafa death: Father vents his fury at 'unfair' affray conviction for girls who attacked his daughter

The father of a student who died after she was attacked by six teenage girls has vented his anger that they have only been convicted of affray.

Mohamed Moustafa told ITV News it was ''unfair'' they had not been charged with a more serious offence for the assault on his 18-year-old daughter Mariam.

Mr Moustafa believes Mariam, who had been waiting for a bus in Nottingham city centre last February, would still be alive today if she had not been targeted.

Mariam suffered a stroke hours after the attack, was left in a coma and died the following month.

Mr Moustafa told ITV News: ''It's not fair at all that's why I get upset about what happened.

''For me it's not just affray.

"It was something more - what I don't know, but it was not affray.

''I lost my daughter because these girls attacked my daughter.''