Murder probe launched after women’s bodies ‘found in freezer’ at London flat

The bodies of two women have been found in a freezer in an east London flat, according to reports. Scotland Yard said officers discovered the bodies after being called to the home on Vandome Close in Canning Town at about 11.45am on Friday, following “concerns for the welfare of an occupant”. The bodies of the two women, who have not been identified by police, were found inside a freezer, the Mail Online reported. The murder investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Homicide and Major Crime Command and the force said it was working to formally identify the women and trace their next of kin. Police said no arrests had been made. No details of any suspect have been formally released.

The bodies were found at a property on Vandome Close, Canning Town Credit: Tom Pilgrim/PA

Scenes of crime officers in protective clothing were at the scene on Monday evening. Bags of evidence were being carried out of the building that contains six flats, while officers guarded the entrance behind police tape. The glass front door of the block of flats was covered to prevent people seeing inside. One resident of the block, who did not want to be named, said he had only just found out about two bodies being found. “I’m astonished, it’s a little community,” he said. “We’re all tight-knit around here, everybody knows everybody.” Local residents expressed concern for the welfare of a woman from the area who has been missing for 12 months. A 49-year-old man, who has lived on the street for 18 years and did not want to be named, said he had spoken to police. “They told me that a body had been found, they showed me a photo of a woman but I didn’t know her,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.