Nicola Sturgeon to meet Iceland’s Prime Minister in Edinburgh

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir will meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of a two-day visit to Scotland this week.

Ms Sturgeon said the visit will give an opportunity to discuss how to grow links between the two countries.

Ms Jakobsdottir will meet Ms Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh during her visit.

She will also address a meeting of the Wellbeing Economy Governments’ (WEGo) group in Edinburgh, discussing the incorporation of wellbeing into economic thinking.