Police name suspect wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Jospeh McCann is wanted by police in connection with the rape and abduction of two women. Credit: Met Police

Police have named the suspect they are hunting in connection with the abduction and rape of two women in London as Joseph McCann. The 33-year-old is said to have a slight Irish accent and is also known to use false names, including Joel. He has links to Watford in Hertfordshire, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and Ipswich in Suffolk. Metropolitan Police say he is "extremely dangerous and a risk to the public."

Met Police say McCann is 'extremely dangerous and a risk to the public.' Credit: Met Police

The two women were abducted from the streets of north London on Thursday and driven to a hotel. The first woman was abducted from a street in Chingford at around 12.30am on Thursday and the second woman was taken from a street in Edgware 12 hours later, at 12.15pm. They were driven to a hotel in Watford and the suspect tried to book a room at around 1pm, but left when no room was available. A struggle between the suspect and the two women took place at around 2.30pm in Osborne Road, Watford and the women managed to escape.

A CCTV image was captured of the suspect. Credit: Met Police

A CCTV image of the suspect was captured by cameras at the Watford hotel and circulated by police. McCann is of muscular build and 5ft 10ins tall, with blue eyes, a bald head or shaved blond hair and a light-coloured short beard. He has a distinctive tattoo of the name ‘bobbie’ on his stomach. But Met Police officers believe McCann may attempt to disguise his appearance. Officers are still to trace a silver or grey-coloured Ford S-Max people carrier in connection with the offences, which has false registration plates.

Police released CCTV images of the suspect. Credit: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: "We would ask anyone with any information about McCann's whereabouts to contact us immediately – McCann is considered extremely dangerous and a risk to the public and we ask people not to approach him, but instead call 999. "It is vitally important we trace him in connection with these offences." The women, both in their 20s, have been left traumatised and are receiving support from specialist officers. The attacks are being treated as random but linked.