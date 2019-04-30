Police open fresh inquiry into deaths at Gosport hospital

Police have opened a fresh investigation into the deaths of hundreds of patients who died at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire. Credit: PA

Police have opened a fresh investigation into the deaths of hundreds of patients who died at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire. A report last June found there were more than 450 patients who may have been given unnecessary doses of opiate painkillers between 1989 and 2001. Families of the victims have been fighting for more than 20 years in the hope an investigation may bring about criminal charges. This is the fourth such investigation into the deaths, following the failure of the previous three.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Nick Downing, representing the Eastern Policing Region, said: "The family of those affected by the events at Gosport War Memorial Hospital are at the heart of everything we do, and I hope the news that we will not be carrying out a full investigation is of some comfort to them. "This investigation is not about numbers, it is about people - specifically those who died at the hospital and the loved ones they have left behind. "There have been three previous police investigations into deaths at the hospital. "It was therefore important for us to carry out an initial assessment of the materials obtained by the Gosport Independent Panel to establish if it contained sufficient new information tat has not already been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service."

An investigation in 2018 found there was an "institutionalised regime" of prescribing the drugs without medicals justification. This pattern of behaviour continued despite concerns being raised by nurses between 1991 and 1992. The report adds at least another 200 patients "probably" also had their lives cut short, when missing records are taken into account. An independent panel found Dr Jane Barton, who has since retired, was "responsible for the practice of prescribing" at the wards over a 12-year period, where she served as a clinical assistant. Police will now meet with families on a one-to-one basis and invite them to give statements on their experience with the hospital.

'I will continue my fight for justice'

Majorie Bulbeck's mother, Dulcie, was admitted for rehabilitation following a stroke in 2001, but her condition deteriorated rapidly while in Dr Barton's care and she died shortly after. Majorie has been fighting for justice for 18 years and today's decision to re-open a fresh investigation has been welcomed. Ms Bulbeck said she has not received an apology from Dr Barton, who was responsible for administering drugs at the hospital. Speaking to ITV News, Ms Bulbeck said: "I don't really know what she thought she was doing. "Whether that was just moving people on or making beds to make enough room for the next lot, I don't know. "It certaintly wasn't the correct thing that she should have been doing as a doctor and someone in the so-called healthcare profession."

