Scotch whisky brings in £5.5 billion to economy, new report finds

The Scotch whisky sector’s contribution to the UK economy has grown by 10% since 2016, according to an industry body. Investment and increased export success resulted in the spirit bringing in £5.5 billion in 2018, up from £5 billion two years earlier. A new report by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), building on research carried out by the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR), also reveals the drink generates two-thirds of all spirits gross value added (GVA) in the UK.

Karen Betts, chief executive of the SWA, said: “Despite the challenges of Brexit, this investment continues to flow, with further projects planned and more distilleries set to open – a sign that the Scotch Whisky industry remains confident about the future. “This is great news for our many employees, our investors, our supply chain and, of course, for consumers all over the world who love Scotch. “This report also highlights the high rate of domestic tax that Scotch Whisky faces in the UK. “In the US, Scotch and other whiskies are taxed at just 27% of the rate that HM Treasury taxes us here at home. “We will continue to press the Chancellor for fairer treatment for Scotch whisky in our domestic market, which reflects the vital economic contribution the industry makes to the UK economy every day.”

Fergus Ewing said Scotch is one of Scotland’s greatest exports Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA