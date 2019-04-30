'First burkini cover girl': Sports Illustrated features Muslim model Halima Aden

A Muslim supermodel has become the first to wear a burkini while featuring on the front cover of US magazine Sports Illustrated.

Somali-American Halima Aden has "broken barriers" by appearing on the annual swimsuit issue wearing the garment which covers the entire body, except the face.

The model, who was born in a UN refugee camp in northeastern Kenya before moving to the US, travelled back to her birth country for the photo shoot.

"To grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya–I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up," she told the magazine during the shoot.

She added: "Growing up in the States, I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab."

The former refugee shot to prominence after becoming the first beauty pageant contestant in America to wear a hijab, while competing in Miss Minnesota USA aged 19.