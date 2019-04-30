Teenager to appear in court over schoolgirl's alleged abduction

A teenager has been charged with kidnap after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly grabbed and carried away as she walked to school.

Michael Sehannie, 18, of St Luke's Road, Leeds, will appear before magistrates on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detectives said the girl was carried into a secluded wooded area in Hunslet, Leeds, but the man ran off after she fought back and a passer-by called the police.