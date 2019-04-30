Indian Army mocked after claiming to have found Yeti footprints in Himalayas

Mountaineers for the Indian Army believe they may have come across footprints left behind by the fabled Yeti in the Himalayas.

The army tweeted photographs appearing to show single footprints spread far apart from each other – suggesting whatever left them made particularly long strides.

The footprints, which were discovered near the Makalu Base Camp on the China and Nepal border, measured 32 inches long and 15 inches, according to the Indian officials.

First spotted on April 9 this year, the army only tweeted the photos 20 days later on Monday.