- ITV Report
Indian Army mocked after claiming to have found Yeti footprints in Himalayas
Mountaineers for the Indian Army believe they may have come across footprints left behind by the fabled Yeti in the Himalayas.
The army tweeted photographs appearing to show single footprints spread far apart from each other – suggesting whatever left them made particularly long strides.
The footprints, which were discovered near the Makalu Base Camp on the China and Nepal border, measured 32 inches long and 15 inches, according to the Indian officials.
First spotted on April 9 this year, the army only tweeted the photos 20 days later on Monday.
The army wrote: “For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019.
“This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.”
With more than 7,000 retweets and 16,000 likes at the time of writing, reaction to the pictures has been as varied as it has been widespread, with some even mocking the post.
One joked “I knew Tintin was right,” alongside a picture of the cartoon adventurer coming across a Yeti-like beast.
With the Indian elections taking place, some believe it's no coincidence Yeti footprints have been spotted heading downhill.
“Yeti needs to fulfill her democratic obligation. Make sure she votes,” one Twitter user said.