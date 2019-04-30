Turkmenistan president all singing and dancing in bizarre video 'dedicated to his horse'

The President of Turkmenistan and his grandson have appeared together in a bizarre music video dedicated to the leader's favourite horse. Wearing dark sunglasses and a popped collared-white shirt, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov was joined by his grandson, Kerimguly, 14, who played the keyboard and sang on the track, which was broadcast on state media. In honour of his beloved horse Rovac, whom he was previously dedicated poetry to, the 61-year-old leader was seen DJ'ing, dancing and singing beside his grandson.

The President of Turkmenistan was seen DJing and playing the guitar in the music video. Credit: Altyn Asyr

Some rudimentary guitar rifts also feature in the video, followed by some strange camera shots of Berdymukhamedov looking at his grandson. The video was released on the Turkmen national holdiay of Akhal-Teke, where there were celebrations in the capital city of Ashgabat. Berdymukhamedov is no stranger to publicity stunts, as he has been seen singing and dancing in the past, which cynics claim is a ploy to loosen up his country's repressive reputation. According to Freedom in the World report 2019, Turkmenistan finished with a score of just two out of 100 in relation to its freedom rating. Last year, he released footage of himself singing and dancing with his grandson in a rap video.

Berdymukhamedov is no stranger to publicity stunts, as he has been seen singing and dancing in the past. Credit: Altyn Asyr