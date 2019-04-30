Venezuela’s Juan Guaido calls for uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising, in a video shot at a Caracas air base showing him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez. In the three-minute video shot early on Tuesday, Mr Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela’s constitution. He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.

A soldier stands on the air base in Caracas where Mr Guaido called for a military uprising. Credit: AP

“The moment is now,” he said, as his political mentor Mr Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armoured vehicle looked on. Mr Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014. US-backed Mr Guaido told the people of Venezuela "the end of the usurpation" was beginning against the government of Nicolas Maduro. "This is the moment of all Venezuelans, those in uniform and those who aren't," Mr Lopez said. "Everyone should come to the streets, in peace."

Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is greeted by a supporter outside La Carlota air base in Caracas. Credit: AP

Venezuela's government said it was putting down a small coup attempt by military "traitors" working with right-wing opponents. Information minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a tweet the government was "deactivating" the group and called on the people to defeat the coup. Mr Rodriguez said: "We inform the people of Venezuela at the moment we are confronting and deactivating a reduced group of military traitors who are positioning themselves in the Distribuidor Altamira (neighbourhood) to promote a coup d'etat against the constitution and the peace of the Republic. "We call on the people to maintain maximum alert so, together the glorious National Armed Bolivarian forces defeat the intent to mount a coup and preserve the peace. We will win."

The Venezuela government has downplayed the attempts by Mr Guaido to trigger a military uprising. Credit: AP