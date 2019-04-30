What the papers say – April 30

A report of bodies found in a freezer, antisocial behaviour failings by police and the University of Cambridge’s inquiry into its historical links to the slave trade are among the headline stories on Tuesday. The bodies of two women were found in a freezer when police forced entry into a flat in Canning Town, east London, The Sun reports.

Rapists will go without conviction unless a scheme that makes victims hand over mobile phones to police is dropped, the Daily Mail says.

The victims commissioner had criticised a lack of police action over antisocial behaviour in an article for the Daily Telegraph.

The father of a teenager who died after being attacked by a girl gang has criticised prosecutors for allowing them to plead guilty to a lesser charge, the Metro reports.

In other news, the University of Cambridge is to hold a two-year inquiry into historical links with the slave trade and whether it should pay reparations, The Times reports.

More than 2,500 prison staff have been subject to disciplinary action in five years, The Guardian reports.

The US has warned about damage to intelligence cooperation if the UK adopts Huawei technology, the i says.

An effort akin to the fight against the Nazis is needed in the fight against climate change, the Prime Minister is being told, according to The Independent.

Web giants have only pledged a fraction of their revenue to protect young people online, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Daily Express says 50,000 hospital doctors and nurses are needed to sort a staffing crisis in the NHS.

And the Financial Times leads with a report on the Iranian economy as it falters under US sanctions.