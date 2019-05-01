Caster Semenya loses appeal against rules to decrease high testosterone levels in some female runners

Caster Semenya has lost her appeal. Credit: PA

South African track star Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners. The Olympian was challenging a proposal by athletics' governing body to limit testosterone levels in female athletes competing in distances of between 400m and one mile. She has since tweeted this morning, posting a picture with the words "sometimes it's better to react with no reaction".

Why was it up to Semenya to challenge the ruling?

Semenya storms to gold at the Rio Olympics. Credit: AP

Semenya has a condition called hyperandrogenism which means her testosterone levels are naturally elevated. The average testosterone levels for women are between 0.52 and 2.43 nmol/L (nanomoles per litre of blood), while for men it is between 10.41 to 34.70. After winning the 800m at the World Championships in 2009 at the age of 18, Semenya was forced to spend 11 months on the sidelines while she underwent sex verification testing. The results of the tests were never made public, but the 28-year-old was cleared to compete again in women's events in 2010. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Semenya may have up to three times the testosterone levels of the average woman. Now, the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) plans to reduce the testosterone limit level from 10 nanomoles per litre to five for female athletes. The International Olympic Committee is planning to do the same. If such rules are implemented, Semenya could be barred from competing.

What does this mean for Semenya?

Caster Semenya arriving at court in Switzerland in February. Credit: APTN

The IAAF's proposals would require women with elevated testosterone levels to either take medication to reduce their levels, or run against men if they wish to continue competing. Semenya currently holds the South African record of 1.54.25 for the 800m, not far off the world record of 1.53.28, set in 1983 by Jarmila Kratochvílova of Czechslovakia. Estimates suggest that if she were to take medication to suppress her testosterone levels, she could end up running between five and seven seconds slower over 800m.