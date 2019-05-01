Commissioner: Make it easier for older people to get special court protection

It should be easier for older people to receive special court protections like the pre-recording of evidence in Northern Ireland, a report has said. There could be a presumption in favour of such measures without them having to prove they are vulnerable or intimidated, according to Eddie Lynch, Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland. He also called for action to reduce delays following a review of the experience of the elderly in the criminal justice system. The report said: “The experience of going to court and giving evidence can be particularly daunting for older people. “This research has highlighted the need for consideration to be given to the introduction of a presumption in favour of special measures for older people, as is currently the case for other categories of victims and witnesses.”

Special measures include the use of screens in court, pre-recorded evidence, giving evidence in private or the use of video-link. The report added: “The introduction of a presumption in favour of special measures would mean that older people would not have to identity themselves as being vulnerable or intimidated and they also would not be subject to extensive scrutiny before the courts prior to accessing special measures. “A presumption would also reduce the risk of professionals failing to identify vulnerabilities necessitating special measures.” The commissioner’s report said it was important for courtrooms and their facilities to be accessible and allow an older person to maintain dignity when giving evidence. “The research found that some of the facilities available in courts are lacking in this regard. “A review of the existing court infrastructure should ensure that the needs of older people, including those with disabilities, are catered for.”

Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch (left), with Dr Kevin J Brown, Lecturer in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice at Queen’s University Belfast Credit: Brendan Gallagher/PA