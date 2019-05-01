Jeremy Corbyn in new anti-Semitism row over century-old book

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is embroiled in a new row over anti-Semitism Credit: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire after it emerged he wrote a foreword to a century-old book which argued that banks and newspapers were controlled by Jews. In a new edition of economist JA Hobson’s Imperialism: A Study, published while Mr Corbyn was a backbencher in 2011, the MP described the work - written in 1902 - as "brilliant, and very controversial at the time” and "a great tome". Labour has denied his comments amounted to an endorsement of sections of the book which are widely regarded as anti-Semitic. In the book, Hobson suggested finance in Europe was controlled "by men of a singular and peculiar race who have behind them many centuries of financial experience" and "are in a unique position to control the policy of nations". He argued the great financial houses have "control which they exercise over the body of public opinion through the press".

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey told ITV News she had not read Hobson’s book, but said Mr Corbyn "wouldn't condone" any racist or anti-Semitic comments. She said: "I understand Jeremy was commenting on the political thinker of that time not supporting the comments made by that political thinker and any anti-Semitic comments that were made by that writer or indeed any other writer, Jeremy or anyone else in the Labour party certainly wouldn't condone." Hobson’s theory that imperialism was driven by international finance seeking new markets was quoted approvingly by Lenin. Mr Corbyn wrote in his foreword: "Hobson’s railing against the commercial interests that fuel the role of the popular press with tales of imperial might, that then lead on to racist caricatures of African and Asian peoples, was both correct and prescient."

Former Labour MP Ian Austin has spoken out over Jeremy Corbyn's foreward in JA Hobson's book. Credit: PA

Former Labour MP Ian Austin, who quit the party earlier this year in protest at Mr Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations, said: "Jeremy Corbyn endorsed (a) book that peddles racist stereotypes of Jewish financiers and imperialism as 'brilliant' and a 'great tome' … He is completely unfit to lead the Labour Party.” But historian Tristram Hunt, who quit Labour in 2017 to take up the post of director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, said it was “reductive” to see Hobson purely as an anti-Semitic figure, arguing that he was “an important figure, worthy of study, within the 20th century liberal tradition”.

