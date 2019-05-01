John Worboys charged with drugging four people

John Worboys has been charged with drugging four alleged victims with the intent of committing sex crimes.

Worboys, now known as John Radford, has been charged with two offences of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault.

The 62-year-old - a former black cab driver currently serving time for multiple sexual offences - is further charged with two offences of administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Each of the four charges relates to offences against four separate individuals.

Radford is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 23 May.

The alleged offences were committed between 2000 and 2008, in London. The charges relate to allegations made in early 2018.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: "In September 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service received a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police relating to allegations of non-recent sexual assault and of administering drugs to cause unconsciousness.

"Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has today charged John Radford, formerly known as John Worboys, with four offences."