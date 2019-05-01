Duchess of Cambridge opens 'game-changing' £40m centre for young people’s mental health charity

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened a mental health charity’s £40 million centre which officials hope will be a "game changer" in supporting young people.

Kate was described as being "proud" to see the new home of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, which she supports as patron.

The facility brings a range of experts under one roof in King’s Cross, London.

Her visit over-ran by more than 30 minutes as she met supporters, staff and donors and later spent time with pupils and their parents and grandparents at the charity’s school within the new building, the Kantor Centre of Excellence.