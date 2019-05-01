Kate to open new centre for national mental health charity

The Duchess of Cambridge will open the new home of one of the country’s leading mental health charities for children and young people. Kate is the patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families and will launch its Kantor Centre of Excellence in London’s King’s Cross. The organisation has moved its various departments under one roof, bringing together the best in research, policy and practice.

Kate meets families during a visit to an early years parenting unit in north London run by the Anna Freud National Centre Credit: Ben Stansall/PA

It will be a space where leaders in neuroscience, mental health, social care and education work together with children and young people to improve understanding and practice. The centre will provide training for professionals and postgraduate teaching for the leaders of tomorrow. At the heart of the centre will be the Pears Family School, a school for children who have been excluded. Kate will visit the school and meet children and their families and take part in a music class during her visit.

The duchess is given a high-five as she attends the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas party in north London Credit: Chris Jackson/PA