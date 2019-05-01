Man charged with preventing lawful burial after women’s bodies found in freezer in Canning Town

A man has been charged with preventing the lawful burial of two women whose bodies were found in a freezer in his flat.

Zarhid Younis, 34, was arrested after police discovered the victims in the ground floor flat where he lived in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London on Friday morning.

Detectives say it could take a week to identify the clothed bodies, which were fused together in a small chest freezer.

Younis will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Post-mortem examinations will begin on the pair on Friday but Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said identification could take days as the crime scene is “one of the most challenging and complex” he has seen in 28 years.

He told reporters: “It’s such an unusual scene. I haven’t really seen something like this where the nature of the two bodies being frozen as they are.

“They are clothed, which I can say, and that’s also causing a complexity to it as we wait to start a post-mortem.”