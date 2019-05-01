Theresa May hoping for Brexit deal well before October 31 deadline following ‘constructive’ talks with Labour

Theresa May said talks with Labour have been "constructive" and "meaningful" as she appeared to signal UK participation in the European elections later this month was now inevitable. Answering questions at a House of Commons Liaison Committee, the Prime Minister said the Government had been making "concerted efforts" to find consensus behind a Brexit deal although any agreement would be unlikely to get through parliament by 22 May. Despite fierce criticism from some Tories to enter into talks with Jeremy Corbyn's party, Mrs May said it was "right" to have opened up unprecedented cross-party discussions with Labour, and said there was "common ground" between the parties.

She told the cross-party committee of senior backbenchers: "I'm convinced it was the right thing to do because the public want to see us working together to deliver on the result of the referendum. "We've been having constructive, meaningful talks which are continuing. "There are differences on issues but on many of the key areas - particularly on the Withdrawal Agreement - there is common ground. "We know that we need to end this uncertainty and do it as soon as possible and I hope a deal can be done. We certainly approach this with an open mind. "But if we are not able to do that, then we will bring votes to the House in order to determine what the House will support. We stand ready to abide by that decision if the opposition are willing to do so." She said she was "reluctant to put an actual date" on when the UK would leave the European Union, but said she wanted it to be "as soon as possible".

Theresa May's decision to open up talks with Corbyn's Labour party has been criticised by some Tories. Credit: PA

In response to a question from Nicky Morgan regarding the new extension date, Mrs May said she would "absolutely" want to the UK to leave much earlier than October 31. "The agreement is that as soon as we've ratified the withdrawal agreement then we leave at the end of that month that that deal is ratified." She continued: "I've had several attempts to ensure that we could do it, and do it before the European parliamentary elections, we've got that longer extension available but I want to ensure that we do it before, well before, that extension date deadline." Mrs May also appeared to backtrack on her original statement that it would be better for the UK to leave the EU with no-deal than a bad deal. She said she stood by her previous assertion but that when she had originally made the comment she had been speaking in the "abstract" as at that point there was not a deal with the EU. Since then, however, she said the Government had negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels. "I stand by the references in the past that no deal is better than a bad deal but I actually happen to think that we have a good deal," she said.

Theresa May at the House of Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday.

Mrs May denied she is seeking to keep Britain in the European Union "indefinitely" when pressed by Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin. She replied: "No, I do not believe we should be remaining in the European Union indefinitely. We will only stay in if Article 50 is revoked. "We can form a majority to ratify and leave with a deal, we can decide to leave with no deal, we can go back to the people, admit failure and ask them to think again or we could revoke Brexit." And she said the “only acceptable” resolution to the Brexit process would be a deal which allows the UK to leave the European Union with a negotiated Withdrawal Agreement in place.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell and shadow Environment Secretary Sue Hayman arriving at the Cabinet Office. Credit: PA