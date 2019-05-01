New advisory group to monitor diversity at the BBC

A new group will monitor diversity at the BBC to ensure the broadcaster represents “stories, faces and voices” from all UK communities.

The Diversity And Inclusion Advisory Group will challenge the corporation over representation in the general workforce and on-screen.

In March, the BBC billed itself as “more diverse than ever” and was hitting its BAME diversity targets.

Group members will now meet to continue driving the BBC towards “where we need to be”, according to the chairman of the new panel.

The Diversity And Inclusion Advisory Group is intended to advise the BBC on fulfilling its purpose to represent the nations, regions and communities of the UK.

Sky’s The Pledge panellist June Sarpong will be among the members advising the BBC.

Director-general Lord Tony Hall said: “The BBC must represent the widest range of stories, faces and voices on screen, on air and behind the camera.

“The combined knowledge, experience and skills of our new Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group will provide a fresh perspective on our ambitions.”